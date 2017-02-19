Aaron Carter Responds After He Was Attacked Onstage for Allegedly ‘Racist’ Remark

Aaron Carter is defending himself after he was attacked onstage by a member of his opening act for allegedly making a racist comment.

TMZ reports the 29-year-old singer, known for his 2000s hits such as “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” was performing at the Looney Bin in Bradley, Illinois, Friday evening when a fellow musician from the band Ill State allegedly attacked Carter.

An eyewitness told TMZ that Carter said, “Bye Felipe,” a play on the popular phrase “Bye Felicia,” as the man was being removed from the venue by security. According to the outlet, the unnamed musician, who is Hispanic, was apparently offended by the comment. He re-entered the venue and attacked Carter onstage, breaking a computer and a speaker in the process.

TMZ reports the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was left “bloody” and transported to a nearby hospital. He has since taken to Twitter to explain the incident, claiming he didn’t mean for the comment to come off as racist and that authorities are investigating the attack.

“I didn’t get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them?” Carter tweeted on Saturday, adding, “Maybe he should’ve not been a fake security guard causing liability to the venue and antagonizing me and my fans mid show…”

Carter, who checked out of the hospital on Saturday, continued that the comment was not meant as a racial slur.

“This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe like bye Felicia the male version.. Friday? He needed to go,” Carter continued.

The singer also said he was “punched twice in the head” during the altercation.

Chillen w my boys before I finally get to bed… hospitals suck. & so do bullies. My face is still pretty though and untouched. pic.twitter.com/xvqGDFaSEq

Have a good day guys gotta get off this thing & go to sleep haven't been able too, a lots been happening, I can only explain myself so much — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

After replying to many threats and tweets regarding the incident on the social media site, Carter got fed up and said “I can only explain myself so much.”

The singer, who recently released his Love EP, also shared that his scheduled show for Saturday night in Illinois was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”