Aaron Carter Involved in a Car Accident: 'Life Is Really Precious'

The 29-year-old singer was not harmed during the incident, but did total his car.

Aaron Carter was involved in a traffic accident on Monday night, a rep for the 29-year-old singer tells ET exclusively.

"Fortunately no one was injured. Aaron is fine and resting at home," the rep tells ET. The accident happened in St. Petersburg, Florida, not far from Carter's home.

The "I Want Candy" singer shared details about the unfortunate incident with his Twitter fans on Tuesday.

"Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4," he tweeted. "I never meant to get into an accident as severe as this. I've ran into people before and honestly nothing compares to what happened today ]]>😰