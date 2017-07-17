Aaron Carter Goes on Twitter Rant After His Arrest: 'Never Be Bullied Into Silence'

Aaron Carter is continuing to defend himself. The 29-year-old performer was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday night, and after releasing a statement and rebuffing his brother Nick Carter's comments of support, Aaron had some additional thoughts, which he expressed on Twitter.



"Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same," the pop singer captioned a shirtless selfie of himself in a towel.

Walk away from gossip and verbal defamation. Speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. pic.twitter.com/XDFuPUkTfS — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

WATCH: Aaron Carter Arrested In Georgia for DUI Refusal and Possession of Marijuana



He also tweeted then deleted: "To be honest I don't owe people explanations, although I must say, your words are powerful, the accusations of me being on heavy drugs hurts."



Aaron was arrested on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects, the Haversham County Sheriff's Office told ET.

He later tweeted, "Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself."



The singer finished his late-night musings by posting images of a drawing that he claims Michael Jackson gave him.

Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

"As I lay restless I remember this moment that happened at Wango Tango this spring," he wrote. "My mentor/friend Michael Jackson left this for me to have one day and many thanks to Raffles for gifting this to me at a much needed time. Looking back at my life, these words hold so much more weight today than they ever have. Thank you for all of your gifts and most importantly the gift of music and love. I miss you immensely MJ."



As ET previously reported, Aaron did not appreciate his older brother Nick Carter tweeting him support following his arrest.

Final thoughts before I final get some sleep... pic.twitter.com/lPmz2UGMnD — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

Nick wrote, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, [but] we're all here for you."



Aaron's replied to Nick's comment in a statement through his rep, saying, "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter Fires Back at Brother Nick's Tweet After Arrest: 'Why Wouldn't He Call Me Directly?'



The Carter family has suffered several tragic losses in the past few years with the death of Nick and Aaron's sister, Leslie, in 2012, and the loss of their father, Robert, in May of this year.



For more on Aaron's arrest, watch the clip below.

