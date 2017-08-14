Aaron Carter Gets Emotional Over Estrangement From Brother Nick: 'I Think He Loves Me Conditionally'

Aaron Carter isn't feeling supported by his older brother, Nick.

The 29-year-old singer was on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Monday, and opened up about his estranged relationship with the Backstreet Boy member. "You don't even know me, Nick. You don't even talk to me," Aaron said. "We see each other once or twice a year. I'm keeping it real with you."

He then added, "I love my brother, I do."

When Duran asked if he thinks Nick loves him, Aaron responded, "I think he loves me conditionally."

"I have my path, my journey to focus on, and my music, my music is real," he continued. "It's all a part of my identity."

Last month, Aaron was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Following Aaron's run-in with the law, Nick took to Twitter to offer support, tweeting: "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, [but] we're all here for you."

Aaron told ET that he didn't appreciate the gesture. "Nick made no efforts to call me, and he knows how to reach me," he said. "I don't need Nick's help. I don't need that. I don't need help."

After his appearance on the Elvis Duran Show -- which included an emotional performance and him breaking down in tears during his interview -- Aaron tweeted several messages to his fans and announced that he would be taking a break from social media. "Listen, I'm sorry I got emotional at my performance @ElvisDuranShow. [The] negative comments really hurt. My music is about my relationships and my father that I recently lost," he wrote. "Be safe, my loves. I'm sorry but I can't do this Twitter, social media stuff right now. I'll check in with you in a few months."

About an hour later, Aaron tweeted: "I'm praying for the people who truly do have terminal illnesses and I'm praying even more for the people who make cruel jokes about me having terminal illnesses. It's not only unfair to me but more importantly, to the people who are suffering. It's TRULY tragic that people would make comments about me dying from these diseases when there are millions of people out there who are really suffering and dying from terminal illnesses every day."

He added: "The people who make jokes about me having chronic diseases are really the people who need help. It is cruel and unfair to the people who are really suffering."

During his interview with Duran, Aaron described himself as "misunderstood," especially after he came out about being "attracted to men and women equally." The same weekend he came out about his sexuality, Aaron revealed to ET that he broke up with his girlfriend, Madison Parker.



"Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly," Carter's rep said in a statement. "It was a mutual decision and Aaron's personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music."

Here's more on the couple's breakup, which brought Aaron to tears when talking to Duran.

