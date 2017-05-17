A$ap Rocky Home Hit in Armed Robbery ... More Than $1 Mil Taken

A$AP Rocky, seen here at the Met Gala earlier this month, joined the list of celebs who’ve had their homes robbed recently. (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A$AP Rocky‘s crib got rolled Tuesday night by armed robbers … TMZ has learned.

The incident went down around 11:30 PM and, according to law enforcement sources, 3 male suspects knocked on the door to his L.A. home. When a woman answered, they pulled a gun and forced their way into the house.

We’re told the men grabbed the woman and took her around the house while they scooped up a ton of loot — about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property.

They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk for some reason before bolting in their getaway vehicle.

We’re told the woman is a relative of A$AP, who was not home at the time. She was not tied up and it appears she was not injured.

Our sources say it looks like this was not a random hit, but rather the suspects targeted the rapper.

To that point … late Tuesday, A$AP posted a video showing one of his buddies dropping a ton of cash into a bill counter. A$AP’s girlfriend Kendall Jenner had her home broken into in March and lost about $200k in Jewelry. Jaime Pressly’s home was broken into shortly after Jenner’s, while Alanis Morissette, Cesar Milan and Nicki Minaj’s houses were also recently broken into.





