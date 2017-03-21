A Superpregnant Natalie Portman Filmed This Music Video Days Before Giving Birth

Beyoncé‘s not the only female celeb who knows how to rock a bump. Enter Natalie Portman, who shot a music video in lingerie just days before giving birth to her second child. Portman spends most of the artfully shot black-and-white video looking insanely gorgeous in various states of undress as she floats around underwater and caresses her very prominent baby bump in bed — you know, typical activities for a woman about to deliver a baby.

It’s for James Blake’s song “My Willing Heart” from his new album, The Color in Anything, but that feels almost beside the point because Portman really steals the show. No disrespect to the musician, but it’s pretty much impossible to focus on the song while the Oscar-winning actress is writhing around in a sort of space-age-style swimming pool, showing off her miraculous pre-baby physique. In close-ups, the 35-year-old star appears to be lost deep in thought, seemingly contemplating the enormity of the universe, or creating new life, or … you know … something else.

Anna Rose Holmer, the video’s director, also made sure to get some clips of Portman touching her stomach as her daughter very visibly rolled around inside. It’s all very otherworldly and peaceful as Portman stares into the camera like she’s shooting a perfume commercial. According to a press release, Portman and her husband, ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, welcomed their daughter, Amalia, just days after the video shoot took place. (Amalia is the second child for Portman and Millepied, who also share a 5-year-old son, Aleph.)

Millepied and Portman at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in January 2017. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

It’s perhaps less flashy that Queen Bey’s public release of a trove of surrealist-style photographs of herself draped in a veil and surrounded by hypercolor flowers, but it’s memorable just the same — though it’s probably worth noting that Beyoncé did have an underwater shoot as part of her pregnancy tribute as well, because no one’s going to out-Beyoncé Beyoncé.





