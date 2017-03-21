A History of President Trump's Feud With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger called out President Trump once again. Arnold is keeping the Twitter feud alive as he takes aim at the president’s low approval rating. A Gallup poll released earlier this week shows President Trump’s approval rating is an abysmal 37 percent.





Arnold feels that Trump’s latest budget proposal has something to do with his recent numbers. In the video, he says, “When you take away afterschool programs from children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call making America great again.” In order to be the bigger man that he is, Arnold offers an olive branch to President Trump. He proposes Trump join him at a local middle school in order to show off the great work of afterschool programs.

This is just the latest in the ongoing feud between the two Celebrity Apprentice hosts. Trump started the fight when he called out Arnold for getting “swamped” in the ratings for the show.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017





Trump even took time from the National Prayer Breakfast to call out Arnold’s low ratings. Arnold came back with a Twitter video offer that the best solution for the country would be if they switched jobs.

Recently when Arnold announced he would not be returning for another season of Celebrity Apprentice, Trump wasted no time adding his thoughts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017





As the feud continues, we will await the president’s response to Arnold’s latest video critique.

