A Guy That Barely Looks Like Ryan Gosling Crashed a German Awards Show as Ryan Gosling

Since fake news is all the rage today, are we really surprised that even Ryan Gosling is affected?

At the Goldene Kamera awards in Germany, a guy that barely looks like Ryan Gosling somehow breached security, made it backstage, and then made it onstage to accept an award. Even after it became abundantly clear he was not the real Gosling, nobody intervened.

Apparently what happened was that two comedians convinced the awards organizers that the real Ryan Gosling would appear if La La Land won an award.

The movie did win for Best International Film, and the star-studded audience was stuck listening to this impostor’s acceptance speech. Even the German voice-over commentator seemed to believe it was real at first, struggling to translate what Fake Gosling was saying.

Since the show was broadcast live, the host then had to explain that there had been a mistake.

Which was pretty obvious to people like Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda, who looked visibly shocked — probably because it hasn’t even been two weeks since the Oscars fiasco. In case you don’t remember, La La Land was first mistakenly announced as Best Picture before it was revealed that Moonlight had won. At the time, some people suspected host Jimmy Kimmel of pulling a prank.

