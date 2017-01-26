A Conversation With Kellyanne Conway: ’I’m the Face of Trump’s Movement’

The president’s counselor — now the most powerful (and ridiculed) woman in America — talks ‘SNL,’ “alternative facts,” the “public cesspool” of Twitter and the apoplectic, outraged media: “I can go on any show at any time.”

Kellyanne Conway says she’s “sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color.” Conway is referring, of course, to the $3,600 red, white and blue Gucci military-style coat — meant to signify the Donald Trump revolution — that she wore, accompanied by her husband and four children, to the Jan. 20 inaugural ceremonies. The outfit instantly became an internet meme for ludicrousness, provoking a social media pile-on of insults and opprobrium personally directed at her.

“Color” also is a useful metaphor for seeing Conway, 50, as something of a bullfighter — with the news media as the bull — and her position on the Trump team as a designated target. “I’m the face of Donald Trump’s movement,” she says, with both pride and acknowledgement of her level of exposure. “Alternative facts,” the phrase she used with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press on Jan. 22 to defend new press secretary Sean Spicer, who was trying to defend the president’s claims about the inaugural crowd (most media estimates were at about 200,000; the president’s estimate was 1.5 million), was itself a kind of over-the-top Gucci outfit, a bold, shameless, if not preposterous, take-that statement.

View photos Kellyanne Conway arrives for the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) More

And while the “alternative facts” statement might seem like a catastrophic error of credibility — a few days later she was walking it back, rephrasing it as “alternative information” and “incomplete information” — it was the kind of challenge-me-if-you-can, chin-forward taunt, rendered with ladylike composure, that the new president has come to love her for. Indeed, so far, the Todd interview, part of 35 minutes of nonstop talking on three shows that Sunday morning, along with her 25-minute head-to-head with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on the infamous Russian dossier the week before — another contender for most factious and testy and give-no-quarter television segment ever — have been, she says, among the president’s favorites.

In sum, if Donald Trump is going to war with the media — if he is to continue his war — Kellyanne Conway will be both his general and, likely, his cannon fodder. In this role, she has become an extraordinary focus of liberal rage in “the public cesspool that is Twitter,” whose users refer to her, she summarizes, as “ugly, stupid, liar, meth queen.” She is the kind of weapon that causes media heads to blow up in incredulity and frustration. Presumably, the satisfaction of seeing liberal media heads explode appeals not only to the president but also to the newly victorious Trump voter base that hates the media. (“Dear Kellyanne,” reads an email Conway received Jan. 24 and forwarded to me as an example of the multitude she says she gets, “You have more class in you’re [sic] little finger than the entire press corp. Please don’t bring yourself down to their level. Also if you ever get divorced please look me up.”)





Curiously, and perhaps as an affirmation of Trump’s media strategy, this also has made Conway quite a star, sustaining the current Trump-versus-media paradigm: Hate ’em but can’t get enough of ’em. The apoplexy she provokes ensures her constant demand. Indeed, it is this appreciation of the media’s attraction to her, and of the power that gives her, that compounds the media’s difficulty in trying to dismiss her — she holds the cards. She notes the patheticness of the recent social media campaign for a news program boycott of her as a guest: “I can put my shoes and panty hose back on and go on any show at any time.”

