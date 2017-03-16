A Brief History of Katy Perry's Real Estate Beef With … Nuns?

Holy s***! Pop superstar Katy Perry has been embroiled in a two-year legal battle with Roman Catholic nuns.

In 2015, the “Roar” singer offered to purchase a sprawling mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles from the L.A. Archdiocese for $14.5 million.

Designed by architect Bernard Maybeck in 1927, the estate was once a convent that housed the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The property is a 30,000-square-foot Mediterranean that sits on 8 acres of land with an adjoining prayer house.

However, two nuns from the order, Sister Rita Callanan and Sister Rose Catherine Holzman, claimed the property was bequeathed to them.

The nuns claimed the right to sell the estate and struck a $15.5 million deal with a local developer and restaurateur, Dana Hollister.

Although Perry is the daughter of an evangelical preacher, the nuns stated that “Katy Perry represents everything we don’t believe in. It would be a sin to sell to her.” They claimed that the singer was into witchcraft because she participated in the Salem Witch Walk in 2014

What followed was a protracted legal showdown in court between Perry and the nuns that ultimately involved the L.A. Archdiocese and the Vatican church in Rome.

