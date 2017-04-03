Meghan Markle’s Sister Writing Tell-All Book ‘She Won’t Like’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, is reportedly writing a tell-all book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, revealing her family’s secrets.

“My book deals with my biracial family in a candid, warm, personal, and socially important way,” Grant said. “Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book, she’ll understand. Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might.”

Grant claims she helped raise Markle for 12 years and has blasted her sister for being a social climber. Grant, who is wheelchair-bound and suffers from multiple sclerosis, criticized her sister for dissociating herself from Grant after she developed MS in 2008.

She also calls the Suits actress a “shallow social climber” who would watch shows featuring the royal family as a child and has a “soft spot for gingers.” Markle, 35, is currently dating Prince Harry.

“She is the one with the hardened heart,” said Grant. “I’ve always been supportive of her, but I won’t enable the lies and hypocrisy.”

Grant added, “The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry — he wouldn’t want to date her anymore because it puts her in a bad public light.”

