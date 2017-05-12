7 Brutally Honest Celebrity Quotes About Motherhood, Just in Time for Mother's Day

Being a mom is tough. It can be rewarding, stressful, and even gross — sometimes all at the same time. And even if you’re a celebrity, that doesn’t mean you get a free pass. Here are some stars’ most unfiltered comments about being a mom.

Chrissy Teigen handled her postbirth experiences with humor, of course.

no one told me i would be coming home in diapers too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016





Carrie Underwood made an interesting discovery after becoming a mother.

It just occurred to me that the majority of my diet is made up of the foods that my kid didn't finish… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2016





Life is anything but simple for Nicole Richie these days.

"It's 8:30am & I've already gotten into 5 fights" – thugs, and parents of toddlers — Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) January 14, 2013





Snooki did her share of questionable things on Jersey Shore, but motherhood seems to be a new level of gross.

Idk if I just ate a clump of pesto or one of my kids boogers. Interesting. #momproblems ???????????????? — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) April 7, 2016





Surprisingly, Tina Fey would probably agree with Snooki. She once told David Letterman, “You’re just like a human napkin for kids, like, they just wipe their face on you and stuff.”

Tina’s celebrity BFF, Amy Poehler, also knows that parenting will keep you on your toes. As she wrote in her book, Yes Please, “It’s a wonderful day when your child gets old enough to be bribed. It’s a whole new tool in your arsenal.”

Blake Lively is honest about motherhood’s highs and lows. She once said to the Los Angeles Times, “You never know when you’re gonna get crapped on or when you’re gonna get a big smile. … [it’s] like living with a drug addict.”

