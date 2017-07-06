50 Cent Slams Jay-Z’s New Album, Calls It ‘Golf Course Music’

50 Cent isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

The opinionated rapper had quite a few things to say about Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, and shared his personal thoughts: “I listened to Jay s***, that 4:44 … I thought the s*** was a’ight. I liked the s***, but I’m gonna keep it 100 — the s*** was a little … the s*** was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing like glasses … and like a tie, a f***ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s***.”

The executive producer of Power continued: “Now Imma tell you the truth: n****s is high out here, so they don’t wanna hear that s***. They just wanna have a good time. You know what I’m saying? And f*** that—you can’t be the best rapper at 47 because the new n****s is here. They coming with new s*** going on.”

“That’s why I was laughing with the Joe Budden n**** with the Migos n****s ’cause they up. They up next, you gotta let the young n****s come in. N****s f***ing with Future and all this. Leave them n****s alone man, b, what the f*** is the matter with you, man?”

“I ain’t gon’ hold you up son, that s*** was like golf course music,” he added.

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

In other entertainment news, Snoop Dogg bootlegged a copy of Jay-Z’s new album because he didn’t get Tidal:

