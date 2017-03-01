5 Ways Oprah Winfrey’s Shown Us She’d Make a Great President

After Michael Moore appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and suggested someone like Oprah Winfrey run for president back in November, the world’s been buzzing about getting the philanthropist on the Democratic ticket.

Though she’s repeatedly turned down the idea of running for president, the election of Donald Trump may have her rethinking her stance. Winfrey spoke with financier David Rubenstein in an interview for his Bloomberg television show, saying that before Trump’s election, she thought that she didn’t have the necessary government experience to run the country — but now she sees things differently.

Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Getty Images) More

“I never considered the question, even a possibility,” she said. “I thought, ‘I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I am thinking, ‘Oh.’” Well, this may be a great sign that Winfrey could, in fact, end up moving into the political realm come 2020.

Oprah 2020, anyone?

