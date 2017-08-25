5 reasons Blake Lively is the ultimate best friend

Blake Lively at the Met Gala on May 1, 2017, in New York City. (Photo: Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)

Happy birthday, Blake Lively! As the actress turns 30 today, we can’t help but have the overwhelming feeling that we need a Blake-type BFF in our lives. After all, there’s a reason Taylor Swift counts her as one of her ride-or-die squad members.

In honor of Lively’s birthday, here are five reasons why the Age of Adaline star is the ultimate best friend — and we love her for it.

She’s supportive: There’s not much the ladies — and real life BFFs — from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants won’t do for each other. If Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, or Amber Tamblyn have something going on, Blake will be there. Like when Tamblyn made her directorial debut with Paint It Black, the Gossip Girl alum was obviously on hand.

Pretty much any chance she gets, Blake wants to lift her besties up around her. Before “women supporting women” was cool, Lively was all about it.

She’s loyal: If you need Lively by your side, she’ll be there. Mere days after giving birth (three, to be exact) the actress attended her assistant’s wedding.

“Most beautiful bride on the planet. And the best friend I could ask for … Thank you for being EVERYTHING. I love you,” Blake captioned a photo.

She bakes: There’s many reasons Blake Lively stole Ryan Reynolds‘s heart (have you seen her?), but one reason is because of her skills in the kitchen. Don’t take our word for it — take Ryan’s.

“Oh, she’s quite a baker. There’s nothing she can’t cook, that’s sort of the problem… Aren’t actors supposed to be out causing massive amounts of bad press and trouble?” he told E! “But this girl’s in a kitchen all day, baking our crew on our movie everything you can imagine. I mean she had soufflés coming! What’s weird is she would live 30 minutes away but when she brought stuff it was still warm. I think there’s an Easy Bake Oven in her car.”

We’ll take one of everything, Blake!

That closet: We’re hoping that access to Blake’s wardrobe falls under bestie privileges. The L’Oréal spokesmodel’s middle name might as well be “couture” — she has the top designers in the world on speed dial. We’ll take this…

Or this…

This’ll do, too.

She uses her celebrity for good: We all need friends who make us want to be better, right? Considering the mother of two uses her free time to try and crack down on child pornography, we think that falls into this category.

Over the past year, Lively has been working with the Child Rescue Coalition on promoting technology that flags the IP addresses of people who share and download sexually explicit images of minors. Variety honored the actress for her work in its Power of Women issue.

“There are millions of files all over the world being traded every single day of child pornography,” Lively explained. “It’s so disturbing. A lot of these people are fathers. … If you proactively find these predators, you can save so many children.”

Yep, Blake is definitely #bestiegoals.

