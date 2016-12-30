23 Major Kardashian-Jenner Moments in 2016

As 2016 comes to an end, we’re sure it’s a year the Kardashian-Jenner clan (and their men) won’t soon forget. Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris and Kanye West’s breakdown were two of the biggest celebrity stories of 2016, but there were many more headlines concerning reality TV’s first family.

Take a look back at 23 major Kardashian moments from their very eventful year.

1. Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles rekindle their flame

Two years after they first sparked dating rumors, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were spotted together over New Year’s in 2016. The One Direction singer and model spent the holiday cozying up on a yacht in St. Barts. “They were hanging out together. Do I think they’re dating? Yes,” her sister Khloé Kardashian confirmed at the time. Despite their busy work schedules, Kendall and Harry were spotted together in April and again four months later. “They’re rekindling their old romance, and Kendall’s so excited and happy about it,” a source told People in September. “She’s always cared for Harry.”

2. Kanye West feuds with Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose

Kanye West had his fair share of outbursts this year, but a particular headline-making rant targeted friend and collaborator Wiz Khalifa. The rappers initially clashed over Kanye wanting to title his album Waves, but things quickly got personal. Kanye’s tweets went something like this: “You wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me… You let a stripper trap you… I own your child!!!!” Wiz’s baby mama — and Kanye’s ex — Amber Rose jumped in firing off a very NSFW tweet directed at Kanye. In the end, it was actually Kim Kardashian who helped smooth things over with Amber. Kanye ended up deleting his series of tweets and publicly apologized to Wiz. “Ima take these down cause it’s all about positive energy blessings blessings positive energy blessings,” Kanye tweeted, later adding, “God’s dream… Never speak on kids again… all love … all blessings .”

Related: 30 Biggest Celebrity Stories of 2016

3. Rob Kardashian starts dating Blac Chyna and clashes with his family

Reclusive sock designer Rob Kardashian started off 2016 with a new girlfriend, Blac Chyna, which naturally caused a lot of tension within his family. In case you need a refresher: Chyna is Tyga’s ex (they share a child together), Tyga dates Kylie Jenner, and Chyna and Kylie had been publicly feuding for a while. Needless to say, the Kardashian-Jenner clan were not thrilled about Rob’s new romance. When news broke of Rob and Chyna’s relationship, Khloé even kicked her brother out of her house, and they ended up not speaking for weeks. The family dynamic continues to be awkward thanks to Rob and Chyna’s volatile, on-again, off-again relationship.

4. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian take on Taylor Swift

Kanye and Taylor Swift reignited their feud thanks to the rapper’s song “Famous.” Kanye said he got Taylor’s permission to use the lyric “I still feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” The “Bad Blood” singer denied that was the case. She even used her Grammy acceptance speech for Album of the Year to clap back at Kanye. Well, Kim was not about to let her husband be painted as the villain again. The reality star uploaded snippets of a video of Kanye and Taylor’s conversation during which the pop singer does seem to approve the lyric. After being “secretly recorded,” Taylor backtracked a bit saying that while she wanted to like the song, she was never told the words “that b****” would be used.

Read More

5. Lamar Odom makes his first public appearance since his nearly fatal overdose

Four months after his nearly fatal overdose, Lamar Odom made his first public appearance in February. Alongside his ex, Khloé, the former NBA star attended Kanye’s show during New York Fashion Week. He was even able to walk without a walker, which was miraculous given he had been in a coma just months prior. Lamar slowly returned to public life and even made a few appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

6. Scott Disick allegedly relapses

Three months after completing rehab, Scott Disick reportedly fell off the wagon. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy was spotted in February “partying hard” in New York City. “After a few months of being on his best behavior, he cracked,” a source told E! News. “Scott is so used to Kourtney taking him back every time, but this time has been different. Scott is already falling back into his old partying habits… . Kourtney is not impressed.” Hopes of a reconciliation were dashed.

7. Rob Kardashian comes out of hiding

One good thing to come from Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna — that even his sisters could agree on — is that he felt more comfortable stepping back into the spotlight. Rob returned to social media, started making appearances again on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and even starred in his own (dramatic) spinoff on E!, Rob & Chyna.

8. Kim Kardashian gets heat for posting a nude selfie

Are Kim’s nude selfies really that shocking anymore? To some, yes. The reality star essentially broke the Internet once again when she posted the racy photo above in March. “Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera,” Bette Midler tweeted. Kim then replied: “Hey @BetteMidler I know it’s past your bedtime but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding… hey @BetteMidler I really didn’t want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu.” Chloë Grace Moretz also slammed Kim for not empowering women: “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.” Kim fired back, “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo.” We’re guessing Kanye gave Kim some Twitter diss tips.

9. Lamar Odom starts drinking again

Lamar may have miraculously survived his overdose, but his addiction struggles continued in 2016. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was photographed drinking over Easter weekend and again on Mother’s Day. Perhaps the most alarming report surfaced in July, when Odom was supposedly so wasted he vomited on himself and had to be removed from a Delta flight. He did not speak out about the reports, but Khloé tweeted her disappointment.

View photos

10. Blac Chyna and Rob get engaged and reveal she’s pregnant

After a whirlwind three-month courtship, Chyna and Rob surprised everyone when they announced in April that they were engaged. A few weeks later, they revealed they were expecting their first child. Once again, Rob’s family wasn’t exactly jumping for joy due to the fact they found out about the engagement on social media along with the rest of the world. And you thought the Kardashians made everything up on their reality show?

11. Khloé Kardashian files for divorce again

Following news of Lamar Odom’s relapse, Khloé filed for divorce from him for the second time. The reality star put proceedings on hold after his overdose, strictly so she could help him recover. Despite hopes the two might reconcile, Khloé and Lamar never did. She jumped back into the dating scene and was linked to singer Trey Songz and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

12. Tyga and Kylie split, but get back together

While Rob and Chyna were celebrating their baby news, Kylie and Tyga were breaking up. The couple split in May after dating on and off since fall 2014. “When you’re in a very public relationship like that, it’s hard for other people to see you differently than that,” Tyga explained. “Being in that … it took a lot, careerwise, everything. It overshadowed a lot of my talent and a lot of things that I worked hard for.” Kylie rebounded with rapper PartyNextDoor, even starring (and making out) in his music video. However, these two crazy kids couldn’t stay apart for long, as Tyga and Kylie got back together a little over a month later.

13. Khloé Kardashian gets serious with Tristan Thompson

Could her third NBA beau be the charm? Khloé began dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson in August. This was her first serious relationship since James Harden. The two vacationed over Labor Day weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Ohio. “I love athletes,” she admitted to Health magazine. “Someone who has the same interests as me, who likes to work out, like that’s their hobby or their job, that’s fine. Tristan is who I’m into. He’s a little cutie.”

14. Kim Kardashian is robbed in Paris at gunpoint

During Paris Fashion Week, Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the private residence where she was staying. The reality star was bound and gagged and had about $10 million worth of jewelry stolen from her, including the $4.5 million diamond ring gifted to her by her husband. The reality star had been flaunting it on social media during her trip. Kim reportedly feared for her life during the traumatic incident and retreated from her public life. She has slowly reemerged at a few events, but has been much more quiet on the social media front.

15. Blac Chyna gives birth to baby Dream

In November, Kris Jenner welcomed her sixth grandchild when son Rob and Chyna announced the arrival of their first child together, a baby girl named Dream. Rob seemed to take to fatherhood, as he couldn’t stop gushing about his daughter on Instagram, calling her the “best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.” After a rocky road to the delivery room, Chyna and Rob moved back in together and were happy as can be … for a while.

16. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick get back together

After a year and a half apart, Kourtney and Scott decided to give their relationship another shot. The pair split last summer after nine years — and three children — due to Scott’s partying. In November, Kourtney and Scott moved back in together to try “to make it work for them and their kids.” They even took a trip to Mexico. A source told E! that Kourt was open to a reconciliation because “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

17. Kanye West cancels his tour and is hospitalized

After a series of bizarre (even for Kanye) outbursts during his concerts, the rapper canceled the remaining dates of his “Saint Pablo” tour. That same day, Kanye was hospitalized “for his own well-being and safety.” Reports claimed West was suffering from “sleep deprivation and exhaustion.” Apparently the stress of Kim’s robbery and the anniversary of his mother’s death were also factors in his breakdown. West spent nine days at UCLA Medical Center.

18. Divorce rumors plague Kim and Kanye

Following Kanye’s release from the hospital, he did not immediately move back in with Kim and his children. That only fueled the rumors of marital strife between Kim and Kanye. Between Kim’s robbery and Kanye’s outbursts, it has been “difficult for their marriage.” The rapper has noticeably been absent from family events; however, Kimye was recently spotted on a romantic date night for the first time since his hospitalization.

View photos

19. Kendall Jenner is dating A$AP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson

Kendall and Harry Styles apparently fizzled out just as secretly as they heated up. However, the 21-year-old model wasn’t exactly hurting for company. Kendall has been linked to Lakers player Jordan Clarkson as well as rapper A$AP Rocky for the past several months. Fresh from walking in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Paris, the model was spotted canoodling (again) with the rapper in Miami. The two are dating, but it’s unknown how serious they are. E! News reports Kendall is still seeing Clarkson as well and has “been going back and forth for a while” between the both of them. Apparently she’s open to dating A$AP Rocky exclusively. Oh, the life of a model!

View photos

20. Kanye West resurfaces post-hospitalization — with Donald Trump

After getting released from the hospital, Kanye didn’t waste much time before stepping back into the spotlight. The rapper reportedly began working on new music and during a trip to New York went to visit President-elect Donald Trump. According to Trump, the two have been “friends” for a while. West also returned to Twitter, saying he met with the Donald to “discuss multicultural issues.” Prior to this meeting, Kanye told concertgoers during one of his rants he would have voted for Trump if he had voted at all. Apparently that wasn’t a comment he could blame on sleep deprivation.

21. Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom finalize their divorce

More than three years after splitting, a Los Angeles judge finalized Khloé and Lamar’s divorce in December. Neither the reality star nor the former pro basketball player asked for spousal support. Khloé first filed in December 2013 but rescinded the papers after Odom was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada in October 2015.

22. Lamar Odom checks himself into rehab

After a quiet few months, Lamar Odom checked himself into rehab. “He plans to stay for 30 days. It’s a substance abuse program, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in,” a source told People. “He is clean. This is a precautionary measure. … He’s trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in, and he agreed and made the decision.” Apparently with his divorce finalized, Lamar wanted to stay in a good headspace. He is going to star in a new reality show about his recovery.

23. Blac Chyna leaves Rob, takes Dream (and his waffles too)

That lasted about six weeks? After moving back in together, Rob and Chyna’s relationship came crashing down (again, again) in dramatic fashion, naturally. On Snapchat, Rob posted videos of an empty house alleging that Chyna moved everything out — including their baby daughter, Dream. Oh, and his pantry filled with waffles. “I’M DONE!” Chyna then wrote on Instagram. “This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Everyone has tried to help Rob. I’ve gone beyond to help and so has his family! I’m done with the situation until he gets help. I have no longer have time to feed into Robert’s shenanigans I have 2 children and myself to fend for.” Rob issued the above public apology that Chyna shared along with a heart emoji, so we assume they’ve made up… for now. She also rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28, after Rob checked himself in to be treated for symptoms associated with his diabetes. A source told TMZ the only Kardashian brother has been “stress eating because of his turbulent relationship,” and that “his weight gain and related issues triggered diabetes issues.”

What’s next? We can’t wait to see what 2017 brings for the KarJenners.



