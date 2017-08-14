2017 Teen Choice Awards -- The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, honoring big-name stars in a variety of categories, ranging from television and movies to sports and music.

Among the stars who attended were Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Fifth Harmony, and Louis Tomlinson.

Notable awards included Bruno Mars receiving the "Visionary Award," Miley Cyrus' "Ultimate Choice Award" and Maroon 5 honored with the "Decade Award."

Audiences were also treated to musical numbers by KYLE, who performed his hit song, "iSpy," alongside Lil Yachty; Rita Ora performed her new single, "Your Song," and Louis Tomlinson performed "Back to You" with Bebe Rexha.

Check out all the big winners below!

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie​)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander

Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana *WINNER*

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch *WINNER*

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Pretty Little Liars

