    2017 Teen Choice Awards -- The Complete Winners List

    The 2017 Teen Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, honoring big-name stars in a variety of categories, ranging from television and movies to sports and music.

    Among the stars who attended were Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Fifth Harmony, and Louis Tomlinson.

    Notable awards included Bruno Mars receiving the "Visionary Award," Miley Cyrus' "Ultimate Choice Award" and Maroon 5 honored with the "Decade Award."

    Audiences were also treated to musical numbers by KYLE, who performed his hit song, "iSpy," alongside Lil Yachty; Rita Ora performed her new single, "Your Song," and Louis Tomlinson performed "Back to You" with Bebe Rexha.

    Check out all the big winners below!

    MOVIES

    Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie​)

    Logan

    Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

    The Fate of the Furious

    Transformers: The Last Knight

    Wonder Woman

    xXx: Return of Xander Cage

    Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

    Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

    Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

    Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

    Hugh Jackman – Logan

    Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

    Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

    Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

    Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

    Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

    Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

    Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

    Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander

    Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

    Arrival

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

    Kong: Skull Island

    Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    The Space Between Us

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

    Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

    Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*

    Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

    Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Jeremy Renner – Arrival

    Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

    Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

    Amy Adams – Arrival

    Becky G – Power Rangers

    Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

    Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

    Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

    Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

    Beauty and the Beast

    Doctor Strange

    Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

    Moana

    Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

    Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

    Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

    Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

    Dwayne Johnson – Moana *WINNER*

    Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

    Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

    Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

    Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

    Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

    Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange

    Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

    Before I Fall

    Everything, Everything

    Gifted

    Hidden Figures

    The Edge of Seventeen

    The Shack

    Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

    Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

    Chris Evans – Gifted

    Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

    Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

    Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

    Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

    Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

    Emma Watson – The Circle

    Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

    Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

    Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

    Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

    Cars 3

    Finding Dory

    Keeping Up with the Joneses

    The LEGO Batman Movie

    Table 19

    Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

    Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

    Owen Wilson – Cars 3

    Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

    Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

    Zac Efron – Baywatch *WINNER*

    Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

    Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

    Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

    Anna Kendrick – Table 19

    Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

    Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

    Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

    Tori Kelly – Sing

    TELEVISION

    Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

    Empire

    Famous in Love

    Pretty Little Liars

    Riverdale *WINNER*

    Star

    This Is Us

    Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

    Cole Sprouse – Riverdale *WINNER*

    Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

    Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

    Jussie Smollett – Empire

    Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

    Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

    Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

    Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

    Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars *WINNER*

    Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

    Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

    Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

    Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Stranger Things Supernatural

    Teen Wolf

    The Vampire Diaries

    Timeless

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

    Bob Morley – The 100

    Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf

    Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

    Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

    Joseph Morgan – The Originals

    Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

    Abigail Spencer – Timeless

    Eliza Taylor – The 100

    Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

    Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon a Time

    Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

    Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

    Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

    Keeping Up With the Kardashians

    Masterchef Junior

    The Voice

    Total Bellas

    Chasing Cameron

    Dance Moms

    Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

    Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

    One Tree Hill

    Sister, Sister

    The O.C.

    Veronica Mars

    Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

    Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

    Blake Shelton – The Voice

    Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

    James Corden – The Late Late Show With James Corden

    Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

    Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent

    MUSIC

    Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

    Bruno Mars

    Ed Sheeran

    Harry Styles

    Justin Bieber

    Shawn Mendes

    The Weeknd

    Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

    Alessia Cara

    Ariana Grande

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Katy Perry

    Miley Cyrus

    Selena Gomez

    Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

    Fifth Harmony *WINNER*

    Little Mix

    Maroon 5

    The Chainsmokers

    The Lumineers

    The Vamps

    twenty one pilots

    Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

    Blake Shelton

    Carrie Underwood

    Florida Georgia Line

    Kelsea Ballerini

    Luke Bryan

    Sam Hunt

    Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

    Calvin Harris

    David Guetta

    Major Lazer

    Martin Garrix

    Steve Aoki

    Zedd

    Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

    CNCO

    Daddy Yankee

    Enrique Iglesias

    Luis Fonsi

    Maluma

    Shakira

    Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

    Beyoncé *WINNER*

    Chance the Rapper

    Drake

    Kendrick Lamar

    Nicki Minaj Rihanna

    Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

    Harry Styles

    Imagine Dragons

    Linkin Park

    Paramore

    twenty one pilots

    X Ambassadors

    Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

    Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"

    Camila Cabello – "Crying in the Club"

    Hailee Steinfeld – "Most Girls"

    Julia Michaels – "Issues"

    Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"

    Selena Gomez – "Bad Liar"

    Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

    Bruno Mars – "That's What I Like"

    Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"

    Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"

    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – "Despacito"

    Niall Horan – "Slow Hands"

    Sam Hunt – "Body Like a Back Road"

    Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

    The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – "Closer"

    Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – "Down" Hey Violet – "Guys My Age"

    Imagine Dragons – "Believer"

    Little Mix – "Shout Out to My Ex"

    twenty one pilots – "Heathens"

    Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

    Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – "No Promises"

    Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – "God, Your Mama, And Me"

    Kygo & Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me"

    Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – "Just Hold On"

    ZAYN & Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

    Zedd & Alessia Cara – "Stay"

    OTHER

    Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

    The Dolan Twins

    Jordan Doww

    Kevin Hart

    Gabriel Iglesias

    Hasan Minhaj

    Lilly Singh

    Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

    John Cena

    Stephen Curry

    Rickie Fowler

    LeBron James

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Mike Trout

    Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

    Sasha Banks

    The Bella Twins

    Simone Biles

    Elena Delle Donne

    Laurie Hernandez

    Serena Williams

