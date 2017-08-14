2017 Teen Choice Awards -- The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, honoring big-name stars in a variety of categories, ranging from television and movies to sports and music.
Among the stars who attended were Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Fifth Harmony, and Louis Tomlinson.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals New Album Title and Release Date
Notable awards included Bruno Mars receiving the "Visionary Award," Miley Cyrus' "Ultimate Choice Award" and Maroon 5 honored with the "Decade Award."
Audiences were also treated to musical numbers by KYLE, who performed his hit song, "iSpy," alongside Lil Yachty; Rita Ora performed her new single, "Your Song," and Louis Tomlinson performed "Back to You" with Bebe Rexha.
RELATED: Camila Cabello Turns up the Heat With 2 New Singles 'OMG' and 'Havana' -- Listen!
Check out all the big winners below!
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious
Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander
Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us
Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 *WINNER*
Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers
Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jeremy Renner – Arrival
Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – Arrival
Becky G – Power Rangers
Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Naomi Scott – Power Rangers
Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson – Moana *WINNER*
Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli'i Cravalho – Moana
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Chris Evans – Gifted
Kian Lawley – Before I Fall
Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything
Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything
Emma Watson – The Circle
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Cars 3
Finding Dory
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch
Owen Wilson – Cars 3
Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron – Baywatch *WINNER*
Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch
Anna Kendrick – Table 19
Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory
Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler
Tori Kelly – Sing
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous in Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale *WINNER*
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale *WINNER*
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous in Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars *WINNER*
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon a Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show With James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony *WINNER*
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé *WINNER*
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – "Scars to Your Beautiful"
Camila Cabello – "Crying in the Club"
Hailee Steinfeld – "Most Girls"
Julia Michaels – "Issues"
Miley Cyrus – "Malibu"
Selena Gomez – "Bad Liar"
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – "That's What I Like"
Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"
Harry Styles – "Sign of the Times"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – "Despacito"
Niall Horan – "Slow Hands"
Sam Hunt – "Body Like a Back Road"
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – "Closer"
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – "Down" Hey Violet – "Guys My Age"
Imagine Dragons – "Believer"
Little Mix – "Shout Out to My Ex"
twenty one pilots – "Heathens"
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – "No Promises"
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – "God, Your Mama, And Me"
Kygo & Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me"
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – "Just Hold On"
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
Zedd & Alessia Cara – "Stay"
OTHER
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
John Cena
Stephen Curry
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
Related Articles
5.6k