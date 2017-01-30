2017 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best acting performance in both film and television.

La La Land favorites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were both nominated for their roles in the modern musical, while casts of The People v. O.J. Simpson and Stranger Things were also expected to win big.

Check back throughout the night for updates to see who takes home The Actor as each category is announced!

FILM

Cast in a Motion Picture



Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures **WINNER**

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Female Actor in a Leading Role



Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land **WINNER**

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences **WINNER**

Female Actor in a Supporting Role



Viola Davis, Fences **WINNER**

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Male Actor in a Supporting Role



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight **WINNER**

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Movie



Captain America: Civil War

Dr. Strange

Hacksaw Ridge **WINNER**

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

TELEVISION

Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series



Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra MacDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Male Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series



Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way **WINNER**

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep **WINNER**

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless **WINNER**

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Ensemble in a Comedy Series



Big Bang Theory

black-ish

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black **WINNER**

Veep

Male Actor in a Drama Series



Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown **WINNER**

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Female Actor in a Drama Series



Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown **WINNER**

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Ensemble in a Drama Series



The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things **WINNER*

Westworld

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series



Game of Thrones **WINNER**

Marvel's Daredevil

Marvel's Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

