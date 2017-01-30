2017 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, honoring the year's best acting performance in both film and television.
La La Land favorites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were both nominated for their roles in the modern musical, while casts of The People v. O.J. Simpson and Stranger Things were also expected to win big.
FILM
Cast in a Motion Picture
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures **WINNER**
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land **WINNER**
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences **WINNER**
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences **WINNER**
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight **WINNER**
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Movie
Captain America: Civil War
Dr. Strange
Hacksaw Ridge **WINNER**
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
TELEVISION
Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra MacDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Male Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All the Way **WINNER**
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep **WINNER**
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless **WINNER**
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Big Bang Theory
black-ish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black **WINNER**
Veep
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown **WINNER**
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown **WINNER**
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things **WINNER*
Westworld
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Game of Thrones **WINNER**
Marvel's Daredevil
Marvel's Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
