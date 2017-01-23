2017 Razzies Nominations Announced, ‘Zoolander’ Earns Most Nominations

Sorry, Ben Stiller -- according to the Razzies, Zoolander 2 was quite possibly the worst movie of 2016.
The Razzies revealed its nominations for the year's worst films on Monday, one day before the Oscar nominations. Zoolander 2 earned the most nominations with nine, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which earned eight nominations.
And this year, the nominees have more competition for the dubious honor -- the categories were expanded from five to six contenders.
WATCH: Gigi Hadid Does Her Best Blue Steel to Kick Off 'Zoolander 2' Fashion Show
The "winners" will be announced on Feb. 25.
Check out all of the nominations below:
WORST PICTURE:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
WORST ACTOR:
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
WORST ACTRESS:
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother's Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO:
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
WORST DIRECTOR:
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
WORST SCREENPLAY:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Eddie Redmayne Dishes on His Razzie, 'Harry Potter'
Last year, Fifty Shades of Grey and the much-maligned Fantastic Four remake tied for the worst film of 2016 at the Razzie Awards. Watch below:
Related Articles