2017 Razzies Nominations Announced, ‘Zoolander’ Earns Most Nominations

Sorry, Ben Stiller -- according to the Razzies, Zoolander 2 was quite possibly the worst movie of 2016.

The Razzies revealed its nominations for the year's worst films on Monday, one day before the Oscar nominations. Zoolander 2 earned the most nominations with nine, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which earned eight nominations.

And this year, the nominees have more competition for the dubious honor -- the categories were expanded from five to six contenders.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid Does Her Best Blue Steel to Kick Off 'Zoolander 2' Fashion Show

The "winners" will be announced on Feb. 25.

Check out all of the nominations below:

WORST PICTURE:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

WORST ACTOR:

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

WORST ACTRESS:

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO:

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

WORST DIRECTOR:

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

WORST SCREENPLAY:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Eddie Redmayne Dishes on His Razzie, 'Harry Potter'

Last year, Fifty Shades of Grey and the much-maligned Fantastic Four remake tied for the worst film of 2016 at the Razzie Awards. Watch below:

Related Articles