2017 Radio Disney Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards kicked off Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating kids' favorite musical artists, social media stars and songs!

Hosted by Jordan Fisher, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Jenna Ortega and Alex Aiono, the RDMAs honored Britney Spears with the Icon Award and Nick Jonas with the Hero Award.

See more of the night's winners below:

Icon Award

**WINNER: Britney Spears

Hero Award

**WINNER: Nick Jonas

She's the One - Best Female Artist

**WINNER: Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

He's the One - Best Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

**WINNER: Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

You Know You Love Them - Best Group

DNCE

**WINNER: Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chaimsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

The Bestest - Song of the Year

"Cake by the Ocean" - DNCE

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" - Daya

**WINNER: "Treat You Better" - Shawn Mendes

The Buzz - Breakout Artist of the Year

**WINNER: Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

The Freshest - Best New Artist

**WINNER: Grace Vanderwaal

John Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Mashup - Best Collaboration

**WINNER: "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello

"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik

"Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson

"We Don't Talk Anymore" - Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez

XOXO - Best Crush Song

**WINNER: "Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

"On Purpose" - Sabrina Carpenter "Starving" - Hailee Steinfeld and Grey feat. Zedd

"Wild" - Troye Sivan feat. Alessia Cara

"Yeah Boy" - Kelsea Ballerini

#SquadGoals - Fiercest Fans

Beliebers (Justin Bieber)

**WINNER: Harmonizers (Fifth Harmony)

Megatronz (Meghan Trainor)

Mendes Army (Shawn Mendes)

Selenators (Selena Gomez)

So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile

**WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake

"HandClap" - Fitz and The Tantrums

"Juju on That Beat" - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

"Me Too" - Meghan Trainor

Stuck in Our Heads - Best Song to Lip Sync To

"Bacon" - Nick Jonas feat. Ty Dolla $ign

"Cake by the Ocean" - DNCE

"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

"No" - Meghan Trainor

**WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake

When the Beat Drops - Best Dance Track

"Alone" - Marshmello

**WINNER: "Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ

"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya

"Millionaire" - Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals featuring Nelly

"Never Forget You" - Zara Larsson and MNEK

Heartbreak - Best Breakup Song

"i hate u, i love u" - Gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien

"Make Me (Cry)" - Noah Cyrus featuring Labrinth

**WINNER: "Shout Out to My Ex" - Little Mix

"Sorry" - Justin Bieber

"We Don't Talk Anymore" - Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez

I'm With the Band - Favorite Tour

21 Tour - Hunter Hayes

Future Now Tour - Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

Purpose World Tour - Justin Bieber

**WINNER: Revival Tour - Selena Gomez

The Untouchable Tour - Meghan Trainor

The Bestest - Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

**WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

The Freshest - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist

Lauren Alaina

**WINNER: Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

Play It Again - Radio Disney Country Favorite Song

"80s Mercedes" - Maren Morris

"From the Ground Up" - Dan + Shay

"HOLY" - Florida Georgia Line

**WINNER: "Peter Pan - Kelsea Ballerini

"Think of You - Chris Young with Cassadee Pope

#Trending - Favorite Social Media Star

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

**WINNER: Jake Paul

Jiffpom

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

