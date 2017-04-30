2017 Radio Disney Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards kicked off Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating kids' favorite musical artists, social media stars and songs!
Hosted by Jordan Fisher, Kelsea Ballerini, Sofia Carson, Jenna Ortega and Alex Aiono, the RDMAs honored Britney Spears with the Icon Award and Nick Jonas with the Hero Award.
See more of the night's winners below:
Icon Award
**WINNER: Britney Spears
Hero Award
**WINNER: Nick Jonas
She's the One - Best Female Artist
**WINNER: Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
He's the One - Best Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
**WINNER: Niall Horan
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
You Know You Love Them - Best Group
DNCE
**WINNER: Fifth Harmony
One Direction
The Chaimsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
The Bestest - Song of the Year
"Cake by the Ocean" - DNCE
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
"Sit Still, Look Pretty" - Daya
**WINNER: "Treat You Better" - Shawn Mendes
The Buzz - Breakout Artist of the Year
**WINNER: Alessia Cara
Daya
DNCE
Hailee Steinfeld
Kelsea Ballerini
The Freshest - Best New Artist
**WINNER: Grace Vanderwaal
John Bellion
Jordan Fisher
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Mashup - Best Collaboration
**WINNER: "Bad Things" - Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello
"Beauty and the Beast" - Ariana Grande and John Legend
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever" - Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik
"Just Hold On" - Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson
"We Don't Talk Anymore" - Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez
XOXO - Best Crush Song
**WINNER: "Let Me Love You" - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
"On Purpose" - Sabrina Carpenter "Starving" - Hailee Steinfeld and Grey feat. Zedd
"Wild" - Troye Sivan feat. Alessia Cara
"Yeah Boy" - Kelsea Ballerini
#SquadGoals - Fiercest Fans
Beliebers (Justin Bieber)
**WINNER: Harmonizers (Fifth Harmony)
Megatronz (Meghan Trainor)
Mendes Army (Shawn Mendes)
Selenators (Selena Gomez)
So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile
**WINNER: "24K Magic" - Bruno Mars
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake
"HandClap" - Fitz and The Tantrums
"Juju on That Beat" - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"Me Too" - Meghan Trainor
Stuck in Our Heads - Best Song to Lip Sync To
"Bacon" - Nick Jonas feat. Ty Dolla $ign
"Cake by the Ocean" - DNCE
"Closer" - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
"No" - Meghan Trainor
**WINNER: "Work" - Rihanna feat. Drake
When the Beat Drops - Best Dance Track
"Alone" - Marshmello
**WINNER: "Cold Water" - Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ
"Don't Let Me Down" - The Chainsmokers featuring Daya
"Millionaire" - Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals featuring Nelly
"Never Forget You" - Zara Larsson and MNEK
Heartbreak - Best Breakup Song
"i hate u, i love u" - Gnash feat. Olivia O'Brien
"Make Me (Cry)" - Noah Cyrus featuring Labrinth
**WINNER: "Shout Out to My Ex" - Little Mix
"Sorry" - Justin Bieber
"We Don't Talk Anymore" - Charlie Puth feat. Selena Gomez
I'm With the Band - Favorite Tour
21 Tour - Hunter Hayes
Future Now Tour - Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas
Purpose World Tour - Justin Bieber
**WINNER: Revival Tour - Selena Gomez
The Untouchable Tour - Meghan Trainor
The Bestest - Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
**WINNER: Kelsea Ballerini
Maddie & Tae
Sam Hunt
The Freshest - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist
Lauren Alaina
**WINNER: Maren Morris
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Temecula Road
Play It Again - Radio Disney Country Favorite Song
"80s Mercedes" - Maren Morris
"From the Ground Up" - Dan + Shay
"HOLY" - Florida Georgia Line
**WINNER: "Peter Pan - Kelsea Ballerini
"Think of You - Chris Young with Cassadee Pope
#Trending - Favorite Social Media Star
Alex Aiono
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
**WINNER: Jake Paul
Jiffpom
The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.
