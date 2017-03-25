2 Hot 2 Handle (Week of March 19, 2017)
We’re not necessarily style experts, but we like to think we have an eye for whether a celebrity’s look is hot … or not! Check out a few of the stars who dressed to impress this week.
The singer and actress was feeling fun and flirty at Lord & Taylor’s “Dress Address” event, thanks to this sparkling black Zuhair Murad number. Janelle put her unique style stamp on the look by adding black booties, sparkling hair accessories, and a choker. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor)
