Former 16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has died at the age of 23, PEOPLE confirms.

The Chester County Coroner tells PEOPLE that Fairman’s death is currently under investigation and that the family has been notified.

Fairman’s struggle with substance abuse was documented on on season 2 of the MTV reality show, on which she welcomed her daughter Nevaeh Lynn, now 7.

For more celebrity videos visit Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

According to a report from TMZ, she was at a friends house when she was found unresponsive inside a locked bathroom.

A MTV spokesperson tells PEOPLE: “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

Former 16 and Pregnant stars have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for Fairman and her family. Chelsea Houska tweeted, “How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family.”

How incredibly sad. My heart goes out to her daughter and family. https://t.co/O9XGLvpC1u — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 22, 2016

Jenelle Evans responded and added, “This really upsets me. Thanks for letting me know. I told her to stay on track,” and “Don’t take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close.”

Don't take life for granted. Hold your children and love them close. 😞 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

Story developing…