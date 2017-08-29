15 memorable quotes from Princess Diana, the ‘People’s Princess’

Born into a British noble family before becoming the Princess of Wales, Princess Diana is still fondly remembered as the ‘people’s princess.’ She was a rule-breaker, a passionate humanitarian, a devoted mother, and when she passed away in a tragic car accident on Aug. 31, 1997 — at the young age of 36 — the loss was felt around the world.



Princess Diana won the hearts of people the world over thanks to her grace, her compassion, and her generosity. She also left behind an important legacy of being a woman who openly and courageously spoke out about topics that, at the time, were considered taboo. Topics like mental illness, leprosy, HIV, poverty, the dangers of landmines, and, perhaps most scandalous of all, her failing marriage. Today, we honor the Princess of Wales through some of her most memorable and unexpected words.

