Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split: Everything They've Said About Marriage and Parenthood

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook on Sunday. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” he continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.” The couple’s split comes after eight years of marriage. Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, have one child together, Jack, who will turn 5 in August. The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009.