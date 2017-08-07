11-year-old wows Idina Menzel with an incredible performance of 'Let It Go'

A young fan got to sing with the real-life Elsa of Disney’s Frozen.

On Sunday, Idina Menzel sang her hit song “Let It Go” during a concert in Grand Prairie, Texas. She invited a group of kids onstage to sing with her and she picked the only boy from the crowd: 11-year-old Luke Chacko.

Idina said, “Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn’t really like this song.” She added that one kid even told her that he preferred Justin Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the “Trolls” movie instead. Luke feels differently, and he said: “Heck to the no. I’m offended.”

Then it was time for Luke to sing, and his performance had the audience cheering. The Broadway star was so thrilled with Luke’s voice that she asked him to sing again, but first asked her audience to stop screaming. She jokingly said: “Can you all shut up for a minute and let him sing again?”

This time, Luke belts out his best rendition of the song. When he was finished, Idina said to the young boy, “You’re very special.”

She also took to Twitter to acknowledge the talented boy, writing: “You blew me away Luke.”

In other entertainment news, see how people feel about Anna Faris and Chris Pratt splitting:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: