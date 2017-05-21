Trump Slammed Michelle Obama For Not Covering Hair In Saudi Arabia, But...

First Lady Melania Trump met with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump’s old tweets keep coming back to haunt him. This time, they followed him to Saudi Arabia, during his first trip overseas as President of the United States.

In 2015, half a year before he officiaannounced he was running for president, Trump criticized then-First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf over her hair during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs. Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted.We have enuf enemies

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2015

But when Trump and his family visited the Islamic nation this weekend, people noticed that his wife Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump did the exact same thing.

Melania Trump wore loose-fitting conservative outfits to the Islamic nation, much like Obama did during her 2015 trip to Saudi Arabia. Trump was seen wearing a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit covered most of her arms and legs, and was accentuated with a gold belt and chain-link necklace. Ivanka Trump wore a long-sleeved floral dress that reached above the ankles.

Once photos of the Trumps in Saudi surfaced online, people were quick to dig up the president’s old tweet and point out his hypocrisy.

@FXHex@lee_manel@realDonaldTrump Visiting women in Saudi Arabia are never expected to cover their heads but Turnip was too stupid and racist to know that in 2015.

— Copperbird (@copperbird7) May 20, 2017

Saudia Arabia has a strict dress code that requires Saudi women to wear long black robes, known as abayas, and to cover their hair in public. However, foreign diplomats or politicians aren’t required to cover their hair during visits to the country.

Middle East politics expert Christopher Davidson told NBC News that it’s “perfectly tasteful and appropriate” for prominent women, including the Trumps and Mrs. Obama, to forego headscarves during their visits to the kingdom.

