Serena Williams Unusual Pregnancy Cravings Revealed!

No pickles and ice cream here!

Serena Williams' fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, posted a video yesterday of his late night shopping trip for the mom-to-be, revealing her healthy pregnancy cravings!

"It's Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping 'cause my fiancé has cravings. I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these," he says in the video, holding up a big bag of veggies.

"Zucchini, asparagus and...what's this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really?? There are her cravings. It's amazing," he added.

While many pregnant women choose to indulge their sweet tooth or crave odd food pairings, Williams is keeping it healthy and clean. Some also speculate that the type of food a woman craves is an indicator of the sex of the baby. The couple hasn't revealed that information, but Ohanian told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month they suspect it's a girl.

"We have our hunches. She put it really well," the 34-year-old internet entrepreneur explained. "She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ -- only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

The 35-year-old tennis champion is due in early September, and hasn't slowed down, keeping busy with a pregnant tennis session, Mariah Carey concert, and a '50s-themed baby shower with her pals.

