Robert Pattinson Rocks New Buzz Cut at Deauville Film Festival

The 31-year-old actor is being honored at the festival in France.

Robert Pattinson debuted a new buzz cut at the 2017 Deauville American Film Festival in France on Saturday.

The 31-year-old actor's brown locks were freshly trimmed as he posed in front of his dedicated beach locker room, with one spot on his head curiously blond.

Harvey Keitel, Woody Harrelson, Darren Aronofsky, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Michelle Rodriguez are also being honored at the Deauville American Film Festival.

Missing from Pattinson's side was his "kind of" fiance, FKA Twigs. See more on the pair's relationship in the video below.

