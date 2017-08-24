Who was more outrageous: Rose McGowan, Lil’ Kim, or Lady Gaga? Taking a look back at VMA fashion

Known for its onstage antics and jaw-dropping fashion, the MTV Video Music Awards show goes live this Sunday at 5 p.m. PT from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The award show celebrates the best in music from the past year and is touted for its over-the-top performances and epic water cooler moments. In the 33 years since the first Moonman (now called a Moon Person) was handed out, the VMAs have provided the world with plenty of wild red carpet moments. In preparation for the show, we’ve compiled the most outrageous outfits from the last three decades of the VMAs.

Read more from Yahoo Style + Beauty

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyle and@YahooBeauty.