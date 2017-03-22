Loni Love Tearfully Opens Up About Her Miscarriage on The Real

Loni Love revealed to her fellow co-hosts on The Real - Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai - that she had a miscarriage in her late-20s.

During a segment on Tuesday called, “Girl Chat: I’m Late. Period,” the hosts spoke about their experiences with pregnancy scares, when the 45-year-old comedian and actress made the choice to talk about her own pregnancy after taking 14 pregnancy tests and visiting the doctor.

“At the time, I started processing it,” she says. “The dude I was with, he was excited, but I was still really, really nervous. But then, eventually, you know that nature takes over. And, sure enough, as soon as I was OK with [the pregnancy], about 8 weeks, I miscarried.”

Love broke down in tears while talking about losing her unborn child.

“I just never wanted that feeling again, because I was already afraid,” she says of her decision to never have children. “I had so much love for that baby. That’s why I don’t take it lightly. After that, I made sure I would never get pregnant again, because I didn’t want to go through that. I felt like it was a person I was letting down.”

“That’s the reason I don’t have children to this day,” she adds.

Mowry-Housley was quick to reassure Love that a miscarriage was not her fault, saying, “Sometimes, things just happen. Sometimes, God has a plan.”

Love has been open about not wanting to get married and refusing to have children. In a 2013 episode, Love said she was previously married but decided to end it to pursue her career as an entertainer.

“Marriage is a serious situation,” she said. “I was in love, but it takes a lot. I had to make a decision did I really want to have that settled down family life or was I going to be an entertainer?”

The Real airs on weekdays. Check your local listings.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com