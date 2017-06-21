Kim Kardashian's New Makeup Line Rakes in Millions Minutes After Release

Kim Kardashian West is giving her sister, Kylie Jenner, a run for her money.

The 36-year-old reality star's new beauty line earned millions in sales just minutes after launching on Wednesday.

Just minutes after her contour kits went on sale, Kardashian West announced that the medium and light shades of the product were already sold out. All 300,000 kits sold out in less than an hour, raking in an estimated $14.4 million.

Kardashian West took to Twitter to share her excitement over the kits' speedy sales and answer fans' questions about the products.

OMG Medium has sold out! I can't believe it! In just a few minutes! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

I do! It helps it blend better: I even spray it with a fix spray too https://t.co/o5DViijqiA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

I use Dark when I'm tan! Medium for regular when I'm more pale https://t.co/J4B9YujGoS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

The mother of two's new makeup line includes Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, which she promises will give fans her signature look in five minutes, for $48. The kits come in four colors (Light, Medium, Dark and Deep Dark), and come with a dual-ended contour stick, highlighter and blending brush and sponge.

Kardashian West's April collaboration with Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics sold its full 300,000 in minutes, and at $45 each, earned $13.5 million sales.

"We have a good model, and even from our lip kit, we have a really good general idea of what our customer is going to be like. We are definitely prepared for the demand," Kardashian West told WWD ahead of the launch on Monday.

