Incredibly pragmatic dog braves Hurricane Harvey with, yes, an entire bag of dog food

A dog named Otis wasn't about to go hungry during Hurricane Harvey.
As the hurricane made landfall, a dog was spotted wandering around Sinton, Texas carrying a full bag of dog food.
The German shepherd mix wasn't a stray—he just got loose from a screen porch.
"I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wasn't around," his caretaker Salvador Segovia told the Houston Chronicle.
The dog belongs to Segovia's 5-year-old grandson, who had evacuated in anticipation of flooding. Otis is well-known in the town of 6,000, Segovia said.
"Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger. He's the only dog allowed to lie down in front of the county court house," Segovia said. "He also goes to H.E.B. He's not a stray. He's a good dog."
A good dog who thought ahead when he ran out into the storm. Luckily, Otis was found. He and his dog food are ready for the next phase of Hurricane Harvey.
