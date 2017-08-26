Goodbye Lavender! Kelly Osbourne Changes Hair Color to Orange as Fans Draw Comparisons to Mom Sharon

Bring on the flame emojis.

Kelly Osbourne put fans on notice Friday night when she posted a photo of herself sitting in a salon chair, asking fans to guess her new hair color of choice. Hours later she surprised fans with a vibrant orange hairdo, with the right side of her hair shaved off and her hair on the left side curled.

“Welcome to the new ME!!!!!! 🔥” Osbourne, 32, wrote in the caption.

Fans on Instagram quickly took notice and commented on her new look, as well as drawing comparisons to her mother, Sharon.

“Sharon O 2.0,” one user commented, while another wrote, “You look like a younger, edgier version of your mom! Love it.”

Others couldn’t help but grieve for the loss of Osbourne’s lavender hair which she’s had since her days on E!’s Fashion Police.

“Omg you look gorgeous but i miss the purple hair,” one commented. Someone else wrote, “Ooo! Looks great but I’ll miss the purple!”

It’s hard to remember a time when Kelly Osbourne was not sporting her lavender locks (she’s had the color for years now), and she felt the same way, saying in 2014 she’s never felt more herself than with her brightly-hued do.

“Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me,” she said. “I’ll never be a natural girl. I’ll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me ‘beige.'”