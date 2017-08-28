Farrah Abraham and 8-year-old daughter Sophia hit the VMA red carpet in matching makeup

Farrah Abraham, who rocketed to fame in the MTV reality shows 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, and then held her place in the spotlight with well-documented plastic surgery procedures and controversial Instagram posts featuring her young daughter, made a red carpet appearance with her daughter at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

Farrah and Sophia at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old paired statement-making thigh-high gold boots with white pants and a peplum top with a low neckline. She styled her hair in a wine-red pony at the top of her head and glitter covered her cheekbones.

The reality star’s young daughter, Sophia, tagged along for the event and sported holographic leggings with a matching crop top, which she paired with high-top sneakers and a wire-framed skirt. She coordinated with her mother by also wearing glitter on her face and added a silver lip.

Abraham has come under fire for her parenting style in the past. Ahead of the MTV VMAs in 2016, the Teen Mom OG cast member posted a photo of Sophia, then 7, on Instagram, wearing a bikini. “Your ideas of mothering are WAY off,” one commenter said. “You should be protecting your daughter and teaching her how to be a lady.” She was also criticized for letting Sophia wear makeup.



