Body of Missing Bridalplasty Reality Star Lisa Marie Naegle Found, Suspect Arrested

The body of a former reality show contestant who vanished on Saturday was found in the backyard of her nursing student’s California home, according to multiple reports.

Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who appeared on E! television’s 2010 reality show Bridalplasty, was last seen attending a friend’s birthday party at a restaurant in Torrance, California, on Saturday, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The registered nurse’s remains were found at the Lennox home on Tuesday after Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, a student of Naegle’s at West Los Angeles Community College, allegedly indicated to police that the woman’s body was buried at the location, USA Today reports.

Rogers was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Information on whether Rogers has entered a plea or retained an attorney was not immediately available.

“We can confirm a body which we believe is Lisa Marie was discovered in a shallow grave at the suspect’s home,” Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Sal Ramirez said, according to USA Today.

Naegle failed to show up to work on Monday, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE. Her husband, Derek Harryman, and her sister, Danielle Naegle-Kaimoana, reported her missing, according to the Daily Breeze.

The family said they spoke with Rogers who allegedly told them he and Naegle parted ways after the party, Naegle-Kaimoana told PEOPLE.

However, the Naegle-Kaimoana told PEOPLE Rogers changed his story after they pointed out surveillance footage showing him and Naegle getting into his car after the party.

“ sounds so weird,” Naegle-Kaimoana told PEOPLE on Monday, before Rogers’ arrest. “Right now I have no clue what to think.”

Before the discovery, Naegle-Kaimoana told PEOPLE the woman had been preparing to start a family with her husband using in vitro fertilization. The couple have been been married since 2011.

“We’re heartbroken,” Naegle-Kaimoana told PEOPLE. “This is not supposed to happen. You hear of missing people all the time but that is not supposed to happen to your family.”

• With Reporting by HARRIET SOKMENSUER



