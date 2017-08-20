'Happy Days': Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Family Photo Following Girlfriend's Pregnancy News

Life’s a beach for expecting parents Robin Thicke and April Love Geary.

The 40-year-old singer shared a photo of his growing family on the beach during their Hawaiian getaway on Saturday. The couple, both sporting Los Angeles Dodgers baseball caps, posed with Thicke’s 7-year-old son Julian Fuego, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton.

“Happy Days!” Thicke captioned the Instagram snap.

Thicke also shared a video of Julian excitedly taking in the views on a vacation helicopter ride, as well as a shot of the shoreline from the sky.

“It’s A Beautiful World!” the performer captioned the beautiful image featuring a rainbow effect.

Geary, 22, has also been actively sharing photos from the tropical trip, including a selfie showing Thicke giving her a kiss on the cheek captioned, “Mom & dad.”

The couple was spotted relaxing on the North Shore in Hawaii on Thursday, the same day Geary shared they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. The pregnant model sported a red bikini top and multi-colored crochet-knit bottoms, while the singer dressed in a hat and board shorts.

“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, [Robin’s late father] Alan’s birthday!” Geary happily announced on Instagram Thursday, along with a photo of her sonogram, which was dated Aug. 14. TMZ reported that the baby is a girl.

On Friday, Thicke and Patton ended their custody battle over their son.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair has worked out a custody arrangement for Julian, seven months after an L.A. judge granted the actress’ request for a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband.

Geary and Thicke started dating in the months following his separation from Patton in February 2014. Patton filed for divorce in October 2014 and in March 2015, their divorce was finalized.

Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 after dating for over a year.