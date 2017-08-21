Aluminum foil is the secret to getting this 'Dirty Dancing' beauty look

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since the film Dirty Dancing was released? Yeah, neither can we, but we can still quote famous lines [“Oh, come on, ladies. God wouldn’t have given you maracas if He didn’t want you to shake ’em.”] and sing along loudly to every song from the ’80s cult classic.

While it’s still a dream of ours to perfect those hot and heavy dance sequences performed by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, we’re getting into character by recreating Baby Houseman’s bouncy curls.

The iconic movie hairstyle is simple, carefree, and youthful. However, if you’re not naturally curly like Baby, you may believe it’s impossible to get this ‘do. Mizani platform artist and educator, Reece, shows us a curl-defining trick using aluminum foil, foam roller bands, and a flat iron that’ll blow your mind.

Watch the video, follow along, and keep reading below for more details on what you will need for full and fluffy curls just like Baby.

Step-by-step instructions:

1. Massage a dime-sized amount of a heat protectant like Mizani Thermasmooth Style & Style Again into hair.

2. Use a wide-tooth comb to evenly distribute product.

3. Mizani Lacers are a quick and easy alternative to traditional foam rollers. Separate hair into small sections, pull hair through lacer, and wrap around band.

4. Fold a strip of aluminum foil completely around band.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 across entire head.

6. Clamp foil with flat iron to heat hair and set the curl.

7. Once curls cool for 5 minutes, remove foil and Mizani Lacers.

8. Spritz hair with a lightweight sheen similar to Mizani HD Shyne, then loosely separate curls with fingers.

9. Enhance volume at roots by spraying with Mizani Lived-In Finishing Spray.

10. Smooth strands at the crown area with a boar bristle brush. Reece’s tool of choice is by Denman.

11. Place Mizani Lived-In Sculpting Paste onto the ends to create piecey curls.

Makeup details: To achieve that no makeup-makeup look, makeup artist Tedrick LaMar of the Butterfly Studio Salon simply brushed up the eyebrows, skipped mascara, and applied Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer only where needed to tone down any redness. Enhance natural lip color with a swipe of Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer 316 French Tickler.

