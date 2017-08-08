Pylon: Thanks China for creating a nuclear nightmare by supporting North Korea during all those years of international sanctions. Meanwhile China demands that THAAD be removed from South Korea after China is responsible for enabling the ability for North Korea to use nuclear blackmail. it is too late for sanctions against North Korea. China has proven to be the new cold war enemy with its complete disregard for international rule of law. Why are we even continuing trade with China where China has used free trade as a criminal enterprise? Enough with this Chinese aggressive nonsense. It is time that the West move manufacturing to nations that respect rule of law. Forget about trading with China since market forces are nonexistent in communist China.