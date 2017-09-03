Howard's win over UNLV is biggest upset vs. spread in college football history

Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, had three touchdowns. (Getty)

Unless you were up late Saturday night, you missed a gambling upset of epic proportions.

FCS-level Howard, a 45-point underdog, took down UNLV 43-40 in Las Vegas. It’s the largest upset vs. the spread in college football history.

Howard was a 45-point underdog at UNLV. Howard just beat UNLV. That's the largest point-spread upset in college football history. pic.twitter.com/cbeyMDj5AZ — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017





Biggest upset in college football history: $100 on Howard would have paid $60,000. pic.twitter.com/sgzgagZUW2 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 3, 2017





Before Saturday night, Stanford’s upset of USC was the biggest spread upset in college football. The Jim Harbaugh-coached Cardinal were 40-point underdogs entering the game. And while Howard’s upset is still notable, it is worth noting that spreads aren’t always given on games between FCS and FBS opponents.

If you had bet Howard to win straight up, you could have gotten rich too.

$100 money line bet on Howard to beat UNLV would have paid off … $71,500!!!! pic.twitter.com/8M35rwsmRq — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 3, 2017





While UNLV isn’t a powerhouse, it made some sense why Howard was such a big underdog. The Bison are 2-19 over the past two seasons at college football’s second level and were outscored 104-27 in games vs. Maryland and Rutgers a year ago. Remember, Rutgers was outscored 224-0 to Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State in 2016.

Howard’s quarterback, Caylin Newton had a big game. Caylin, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, had 21 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also was 15-26 passing for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The Bison weren’t the only big underdog to win Saturday night either. Liberty, a team making the transition to college football’s top level, beat Baylor 48-45. Liberty closed as 33.5-point underdogs.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg